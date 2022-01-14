Unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing on January 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande buys six months of breathing room as bondholders approved its plea to defer payments to avert defaulting on an onshore bond
- Holders of a 4.5 billion yuan onshore bond due in January 2023 agreed to extend the January 8 redemption and coupon payment deadline by six months
- The deadline loomed after bondholders exercised a put option on January 8, demanding payment from Evergrande a year before the bond matures
Topic | China Evergrande Group
