Towngas Smart Energy aims to leverage its access to 40 million residential, commercial and industrial users there and convert them to solar energy from gas consumption. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s first carbon-focused fund eyes investments in projects to improve China’s climate-change ratings
- Hong Kong and China Gas Co and IDG Capital are launching the city’s first known carbon-focused fund targeting opportunities in mainland China
- China’s net-zero goal will induce US$20 trillion of investments, according to Tsinghua University
Topic | China and climate change
