A view of the Casino Lisboa in Macau. The city’s gambling laws are being reviewed to promote the healthy development of the gaming industry. Photo: Getty Images.
Macau halves the duration of casino licences and cuts their extensions in the biggest betting reform in the world’s top gambling hub in two decades
- Six casino licences will be kept, but their duration will be halved to 10 years with up to three years of extension, from 20 years with five-year extensions
- The plan, the culmination of a 45-day public consultation period that ended on October 29 last year, will next go to the legislature for approval before it is gazetted as law
