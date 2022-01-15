An aerial view of the snow-covered frozen fields and village houses in northeast China’s Heilongjiang province on Feb. 26, 2012. Photo: CNS
China’s home market shows sign of thawing as prices slowed their declines in December with easier loans and policy support
- Prices of new homes in 70 cities dropped 0.28 per cent in December from November, a gentler decline compared with the 0.33 per cent monthly drop in November
- Easier loans bolstered property prices to a 2-per cent growth in December, compared with a year ago
