A giant screen in the Anhui provincial city of Fuyang broadcasting a speech by the Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 1, 2021 during the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Part of China (CPC). Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
In his own words, China’s president outlines a vision of digital economy with 5G connectivity and data at its core
- China should focus on areas of strategic significance, such as integrated circuits, displays, communications equipment and intelligent hardware, Xi wrote
- China should create an early warning system for the digital economy, with processes to ensure the security of key technologies, vital industries and facilities, strategic resources and leading enterprises
