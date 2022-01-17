The shipping container industry benefited as the pandemic grounded airborne freight carriers around the world. Photo: AFP
Freight container maker Singamas set to report 40-fold profit jump for 2021 after Covid-19 grounded aeroplanes
- The Hong Kong-listed company said its profit in 2021 could top US$180 million, compared to US$4.58 million a year earlier
- The shipping container industry benefited as the pandemic grounded airborne freight carriers around the world
Topic | Transport and logistics
