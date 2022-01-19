Foshan skyline near in Qiandeng Lake Park Area in Nanhai District. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Foshan skyline near in Qiandeng Lake Park Area in Nanhai District. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China’s housing market gains support as Foshan, smaller cities send positive vibes to developers, buyers

  • Foshan is embracing investment by property firms and looking to channel presale funding more quickly to home developers, according to statement
  • Deepening slowdown this quarter will impel China to take more policy measures to support the economy, Nomura says

Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:30am, 19 Jan, 2022

