Exterior view of The Center building in Hong Kong’s Central area on 2 November 2017. Photo: Nora Tam
Shimao’s founder offers to sell two floors at The Center in Hong Kong as developer digs into his own pockets to pare company’s debt
- Shimao’s founder Hui Wing Mau and his daughter Hui Mei-mei are asking for HK$1.6 billion (US$205 million) for levels 31 and 32 of The Center in Hong Kong
- The two floors have a combined floor plate of about 50,000 square feet (4,645 square metres), according to a sales kit seen by South China Morning Post
Topic | Shimao Property Holdings
Exterior view of The Center building in Hong Kong’s Central area on 2 November 2017. Photo: Nora Tam