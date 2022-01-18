CATL, China’s biggest producer of electric-car batteries, has launched a battery-swapping service called EVOGO. Photo: Handout
CATL, China’s largest EV battery maker, launches EVOGO battery-swapping service
- EVOGO, offered via a mobile app, will allow users to change their depleted car batteries at swap stations, CATL said
- The battery-swap service will be launched in 10 mainland cities initially
