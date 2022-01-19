A pedestrian walks past buildings in the Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on January 4. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks gain as China pledges to open policy toolbox while Alibaba wavers on regulatory concerns
- China’s central bank pledges to open its toolbox wider and stem any collapse in credit, deputy Governor says in briefing
- Regulatory risks surrounding Alibaba Group re-emerge as the Biden administration reviews its cloud-computing business for potential threat to national security
Topic | China stock market
