Burberry
Burberry forecasts 35 per cent surge in annual profit as luxury fashion brands bounce back from pandemic

  • The London-based fashion house predicted a 35 per cent jump in profit for the current financial year
  • Sales of luxury brands are gradually returning to their pre-pandemic levels thanks to robust growth of online sales, says analyst

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 8:17pm, 19 Jan, 2022

