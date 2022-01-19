Residential buildings in Shanghai on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
China drafts rules to give property developers more access to escrow funds to ease industry’s cash crunch, sources say

  • Chinese developers are allowed to sell residential projects before completing them but are required to put those funds in escrow accounts
  • The cash held in escrow typically accounts for 50 per cent to 70 per cent of developers’ presale funds

19 Jan, 2022

