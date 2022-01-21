China has released policies to promote green consumption in a variety of sectors. Photo: EPA-EFE
China rolls out policies to promote green consumption in sectors ranging from food and clothing to transport and renewable energy
- The policy was jointly published by seven government agencies including the National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce
- The plan seeks to stimulate green consumption while curbing waste and unreasonable consumption
Topic | Business of climate change
