Signage outside a sales office of China Evergrande Group in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande crisis: Chinese developer hiring more legal advisers to tackle debt
- China Evergrande Group said it proposes to hire China International Capital Corp and BOCI Asia as financial advisers, and Zhong Lun Law Firm as legal adviser
- A group of offshore bondholders warned the company that they would ‘seriously consider enforcement actions’ to protect their interests
