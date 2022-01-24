A truck transports new Tesla cars manufactured at its factory in Shanghai, May 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai mayor wants more chip production facilities to support new-energy vehicle growth
- Mayor’s statement conveys a message that huge investments will be made in the coming years to develop and produce chips for use in cars, says analyst
- A total of 550,000 NEVs – which include pure electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell cars – were built in Shanghai last year, up 170 per cent from 2020
Topic | Electric cars
