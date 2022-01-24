A Cathay Pacific jet prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport. The airline is expect to post a smaller loss for 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cathay Pacific shares rise as Hong Kong’s flagship carrier expects 2021 losses to narrow on cargo demand and belt-tightening measures
- Cathay’s net loss is likely to be between HK$5.6 billion (US$719 million) and HK$6.1 billion last year, significantly lower than the HK$21.6 billion loss in 2020
- Outlook for 2022 looks bleak because of Hong Kong’s decision to reimpose tighter travel restrictions to contain the spread of Omicron, the company statement says
Topic | Aviation
