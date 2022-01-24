Agile said it will sell its 26.7 per cent stake in a Guangzhou property joint venture for 1.84 billion yuan (US$300 million) to a unit of China Overseas Land & Investment (Coli). Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
Agile said it will sell its 26.7 per cent stake in a Guangzhou property joint venture for 1.84 billion yuan (US$300 million) to a unit of China Overseas Land & Investment (Coli). Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
Business /  China Business

Agile Group becomes latest debt-ridden Chinese developer to be rescued by state-owned company

  • State-backed companies are bailing out Chinese developers pushed to the edge of ruin by Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ borrowing restrictions
  • Agile will sell its stake in a Guangzhou property joint venture for 1.84 billion yuan to a unit of state-owned China Overseas Land & Investment (Coli)

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Agile said it will sell its 26.7 per cent stake in a Guangzhou property joint venture for 1.84 billion yuan (US$300 million) to a unit of China Overseas Land & Investment (Coli). Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
Agile said it will sell its 26.7 per cent stake in a Guangzhou property joint venture for 1.84 billion yuan (US$300 million) to a unit of China Overseas Land & Investment (Coli). Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE