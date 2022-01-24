Geely has been researching battery-swapping technologies since 2017. Photo: dpa
Volvo owner Geely Automobile forms partnership to develop battery-swap services as electric vehicles boom in mainland China
- The Chinese carmaker has formed a joint venture to compete in the battery-swapping sector and capture the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market
- Electric-car makers are increasingly launching battery-swap services, which allow drivers to switch their depleted battery for a fresh one
