The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande in Shenzhen in September 2021. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande urges offshore creditors to `avoid hostile actions’ while it evaluates workout plan on US$310 billion of liabilities

  • Chinese developer issues statement after a group of offshore bondholders warned of enforcement action to recover their debt
  • Evergrande says it needs more time to evaluate a workout plan given its expansive business and a large number of stakeholders and debt

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:24am, 25 Jan, 2022

