More than a third of workers in mainland China find the hours they work ‘distressing’, according to the study. Photo: Shutterstock
A third of mainland Chinese employees find their work hours ‘distressing’, study by insurance giant AXA shows

  • However, more than half of those surveyed in mainland China believe their employers provide good support when it comes to mental health
  • About a third of respondents in Asia said the stigma around ‘mind health’ conditions had declined since the pandemic began

Martin Choi
Updated: 4:36pm, 25 Jan, 2022

