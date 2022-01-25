More than a third of workers in mainland China find the hours they work ‘distressing’, according to the study. Photo: Shutterstock
A third of mainland Chinese employees find their work hours ‘distressing’, study by insurance giant AXA shows
- However, more than half of those surveyed in mainland China believe their employers provide good support when it comes to mental health
- About a third of respondents in Asia said the stigma around ‘mind health’ conditions had declined since the pandemic began
