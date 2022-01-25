China has unveiled a series of measures, including cutting the use of coal and making coal-fired power plants more efficient by 2025. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
China has unveiled a series of measures, including cutting the use of coal and making coal-fired power plants more efficient by 2025. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
China unveils 10 measures to save energy and cut emissions as it takes steps to achieve 2060 carbon neutral goal

  • The State Council announced a comprehensive plan for energy conservation and emission reduction as part of the 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025
  • The plan calls for China’s energy intensity to drop by 13.5 per cent in 2025 compared with 2020 levels

Yujie Xue
Updated: 6:48pm, 25 Jan, 2022

