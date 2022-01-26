Baidu and Geely’s carmaking joint venture, Jidu, said it has received US$400 million from the two partners. Photo: Bloomberg
Jidu, Baidu’s smart EV arm raises US$400 million to accelerate development of first production model with L4 autonomous driving technology
- The funding was raised from joint venture partners Baidu and Geely
- Earlier this month Jidu said it would unveil a prototype at the Beijing car show in April and start deliveries next year
Topic | Autos
