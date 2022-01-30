Transmission towers supporting ultra-high voltage power lines near a solar farm operated by Yellow River Power in Gonghe County, Qinghai province. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s power market tests upper limit of price reform as electricity generators, users set own trading terms
- Rising volumes and higher-than-benchmark tariffs have been observed in the annual market trading contracts signed between gencos and users for 2022: Fitch
- Caution needed as higher tariffs pressure inefficient users at a time when the Chinese economy is still recovering from the Covid-19 disruption
Topic | Business of climate change
Transmission towers supporting ultra-high voltage power lines near a solar farm operated by Yellow River Power in Gonghe County, Qinghai province. Photo: Bloomberg