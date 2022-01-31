Peking roast duck, a popular Chinese dish, can be purchased online in ready-to-consume packs. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese consumers turn to ‘prefabricated’ food for Lunar New Year, pushing annual sales towards US$80 billion mark
- From traditional Cantonese cuisine poon choi to Peking roast duck, consumer demand for ‘prefabricated’ dishes has risen amid Covid-19 pandemic
- Some 68,000 companies have entered the fray in the mainland China market, including more than half in the past five years
