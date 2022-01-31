Peking roast duck, a popular Chinese dish, can be purchased online in ready-to-consume packs. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Peking roast duck, a popular Chinese dish, can be purchased online in ready-to-consume packs. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Consumers
Business /  China Business

Chinese consumers turn to ‘prefabricated’ food for Lunar New Year, pushing annual sales towards US$80 billion mark

  • From traditional Cantonese cuisine poon choi to Peking roast duck, consumer demand for ‘prefabricated’ dishes has risen amid Covid-19 pandemic
  • Some 68,000 companies have entered the fray in the mainland China market, including more than half in the past five years

Topic |   Consumers
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 4:15pm, 31 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Peking roast duck, a popular Chinese dish, can be purchased online in ready-to-consume packs. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Peking roast duck, a popular Chinese dish, can be purchased online in ready-to-consume packs. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE