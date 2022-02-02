Iraq fans cheer for their team during a football match between Iraq and Qatar in Basra in this file photo taken on March 21, 2018. Photo: AFP
Iraq top recipient of China’s Belt and Road Initiative financing for infrastructure projects in 2021, study shows
- China’s engagements across Belt and Road Initiative countries stood at US$59.5 billion in 2021, almost the same as US$60.5 billion in 2020, report shows
- China and Iraq are cooperating to build the US$5 billion Al-Khairat heavy oil power plant in Karbala province and also on an airport, solar and other projects
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
