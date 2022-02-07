UK regulators have signed off on the design of the first Chinese-designed nuclear reactor proposed to be built in Britain. Photo: Reuters
UK regulators have signed off on the design of the first Chinese-designed nuclear reactor proposed to be built in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

UK regulators sign off on Chinese nuclear reactor design

  • Reactor project has faced controversy as UK politicians have soured on Chinese role in nation’s nuclear industry
  • CGN-designed reactor first proposed for Essex in 2017

Topic |   China business and economy
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:14pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
UK regulators have signed off on the design of the first Chinese-designed nuclear reactor proposed to be built in Britain. Photo: Reuters
UK regulators have signed off on the design of the first Chinese-designed nuclear reactor proposed to be built in Britain. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE