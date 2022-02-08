Residential buildings at the Magnolia Mansion project developed by Sunac China Holdings in Shanghai. The company reported a 20 per cent drop in home sales last month. Photo: Bloomberg
China housing market: no respite for Fantasia, Modern Land and Sunac as they lead sales declines in January
- Shenzhen-based Fantasia sold 510 million yuan (US$80.2 million) worth of homes in January, a decline of 78 per cent compared with last year
- Chinese developers face US$30.8 billion in outstanding offshore bond payments and US$30.2 billion in domestic bonds this year, according to Moody’s
Topic | China property
