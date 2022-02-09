Apartment buildings at the Phoenix City residential project, developed by Country Garden Holdings, in Shanghai. It was one of the few property firms to successfully issue bonds last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors shun Chinese developers as bond sales slump 70 per cent with market frozen for many junk-rated borrowers amid defaults
- Chinese real estate companies issued 48.1 billion yuan (US$7.6 billion) worth of bonds in January, a 70 per cent decline from a year earlier
- The average yield on property firms’ bonds issued in January was 8.63 per cent, an increase of 263 basis points compared to December
