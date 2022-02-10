The China Evergrande Group logo is displayed atop the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in September last year. Photo: Bloomberg
The China Evergrande Group logo is displayed atop the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in September last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

Evergrande’s top insider sold all his dollar bonds before Chinese developer defaulted on offshore debt last year, new filings show

  • Vice-chairman and CEO Xia Haijun sold US$128 million face value in three dollar bonds in July and August last year, filings on Wednesday show
  • Evergrande, which defaulted in December after failing to service the interest on two dollar bonds, has pledged to offer a debt workout plan in six months

Topic |   China Evergrande Group
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:16pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The China Evergrande Group logo is displayed atop the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in September last year. Photo: Bloomberg
The China Evergrande Group logo is displayed atop the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen in September last year. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE