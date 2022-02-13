Tesla is the runaway leader in China’s premium electric car segment. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla zeroes in on Beijing for design centre to build Chinese-style cars for the mainland market
- The design and engineering hub will be one of the key projects in Beijing this year, according to a report by the city government
- Tesla said in January 2020 that it would establish a design centre in China to better serve customers
