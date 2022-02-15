Children looking out at buildings from the observation deck of the Ping An Finance Centre in Shenzhen on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg.
Shenzhen's 2021 lived-in home sales shrink to 15-year low as China's property market freeze sets in
- A total of 40,699 homes changed hands last year in the secondary market in Shenzhen, according to the Shenzhen Real Estate Intermediary Association
- Sales of lived-in homes shrank 60 per cent last year from 2020, the lowest level since 2007
