Moderna’s expansion in Asia also coincides with efforts by China to develop its own mRNA vaccine. Photo: TNS
Moderna’s expansion in Asia also coincides with efforts by China to develop its own mRNA vaccine. Photo: TNS
Business /  China Business

exclusive | Moderna to open Hong Kong office, hire 1,000 people staff to drive its expansion in Asia

  • The Hong Kong office will help deliver mRNA vaccines and therapeutics in the city and Macau, as well as with the development of new vaccines in Asia, CEO says
  • An annual pan-respiratory booster targeting several diseases including Covid-19 was under development and could be approved for use as soon as 2023

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:00am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Moderna’s expansion in Asia also coincides with efforts by China to develop its own mRNA vaccine. Photo: TNS
Moderna’s expansion in Asia also coincides with efforts by China to develop its own mRNA vaccine. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE