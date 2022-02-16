Auditors are quitting some Chinese developers, citing lack of access to information. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Evergrande crisis: auditor resignations trigger alarm bells amid hidden debt at Chinese property developers
- PwC resigned from Hopson after being asked to explain about its auditing on China Evergrande, while Deloitte departed from China Aoyuan
- Chinese companies are due to report their December year-end results in April, and changes may cause delays
