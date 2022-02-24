An advertisement with Olympics gold medalist Eileen Gu in Anta sportswear at a counter selling official Games merchandise in Beijing on February 19, 2022. Photo: AP
Beijing Winter Olympics: Anta woos Eileen Gu for more collaboration after hitting marketing gold
- Anta, which owns several winter sports brands like Salomon and Atomic, plans to design new athletic wear tailored to Gu’s persona to launch in the third quarter
- Gu is appointed by at least 26 brands as endorser, fuelled by a booming winter sports economy which is expected to exceed US$158 billion by 2025
