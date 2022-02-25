The Shanghai factory, Tesla’s first outside the US, is the only car assembly line fully owned by a foreign investor in mainland China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla plans new factory in Shanghai that would double China production to a million cars a year as demand for electric vehicles soars
- The US carmaker will soon begin construction of a new plant in the Lingang free-trade zone near to its enormous Gigafactory 3, said two sources
- The move represents a huge effort to ramp up production amid soaring demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles from customer in China and abroad
Topic | Tesla
