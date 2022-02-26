Unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of China Evergrande Group’s Health Valley development on the outskirts of the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande is losing some property projects as China’s state-owned companies pick away at the assets of world’s most indebted developer
- Evergrande Fairyland, a theme park in Guangzhou’s Nansha district, was taken over on January 26 by the China Minmetals Group’s Minmetals International Trust
- In Dongguan, a mixed-development real estate project came under the control of state-owned China Everbright Group on Monday
