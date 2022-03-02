Average mortgage rates in 103 major cities stood at 5.47 per cent in February, 27 basis points down from a peak in September. Photo: Getty Images
House hunters in mainland China come off the sidelines as banks lower mortgage rates
- Home buyers who’ve been biding their time have been taking finally taking the plunge, tempted by big monthly savings
- Average mortgage rates in 103 major cities stood at 5.47 per cent in February, 27 basis points down from a peak in September
