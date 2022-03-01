Hong Kong may subject its residents to a large-scale lockdown. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks trade near 2-year low on lockdown concerns, Alibaba downgrades while Russia sanctions inflict pain
- Hong Kong logged more than 34,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday, straining medical facilities and stoking citywide lockdown risks
- Fallout from sanctions on Russia widens in financial markets as investors seek protection from sell-off
Topic | China stock market
