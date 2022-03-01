A construction site in Shanghai. Some signs of a recovery were visible towards the end of February, after some relief measures were extended to the property sector by Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
More property sector easing expected as Chinese builders struggle to sell homes, analysts say
- The value of combined contracted sales at top 100 developers fell 47.2 per cent in February from last year, widening from a slump of 41 per cent in January: CRIC
- Policymakers will have more supportive measures to reverse the very weak sales trend, analyst says
