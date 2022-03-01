BYD, established in 1995 as a battery manufacturer, has evolved into the mainland’s largest new-energy vehicle maker. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Buffett-backed BYD to use Baidu Apollo’s autonomous driving technology in its EVs as it raises its game against Tesla, domestic rivals
- Artificial intelligence giant Baidu will supply its Apollo Navigation Pilot smart driving services and products, according to two sources
- It marks an important step for Beijing-based Baidu as it strives to commercialise its Apollo self-driving technologies after nearly five year of development
Topic | Autonomous driving
BYD, established in 1995 as a battery manufacturer, has evolved into the mainland’s largest new-energy vehicle maker. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images