BYD, established in 1995 as a battery manufacturer, has evolved into the mainland’s largest new-energy vehicle maker. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Buffett-backed BYD to use Baidu Apollo’s autonomous driving technology in its EVs as it raises its game against Tesla, domestic rivals

  • Artificial intelligence giant Baidu will supply its Apollo Navigation Pilot smart driving services and products, according to two sources
  • It marks an important step for Beijing-based Baidu as it strives to commercialise its Apollo self-driving technologies after nearly five year of development

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 1 Mar, 2022

