Co-founder and chairman Zhang Yong seen during the company’s listing in September 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Co-founder and chairman Zhang Yong seen during the company’s listing in September 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Haidilao
Business /  China Business

Haidilao’s billionaire co-founder steps down as CEO as Chinese hotpot chain flags first ever loss amid pandemic

  • Hotpot restaurant chain prepares to post its first loss since at least 2015 as pandemic forces closures, suspension in operations
  • Yang Lijuan, China’s second-richest professional female executive, has been promoted to the top job

Topic |   Haidilao
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 3:59pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Co-founder and chairman Zhang Yong seen during the company’s listing in September 2018. Photo: Getty Images
Co-founder and chairman Zhang Yong seen during the company’s listing in September 2018. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE