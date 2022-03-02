A construction site for residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
A construction site for residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

Zhengzhou is first Chinese city to ease second-home buying restrictions as local authorities try to reverse property market slump

  • The city in Henan province sold 6.5 billion yuan (US$1 billion) worth of homes in January, about half the value that changed hands a year ago
  • Analysts are expecting more large-scale loosening measures will be seen in different cities, even big ones like Zhengzhou

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A construction site for residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
A construction site for residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE