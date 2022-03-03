People walk across a bridge with a ticker board showing stock prices in Shanghai on February 22. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks gain as China seen reviewing zero-Covid stance while Fed eases concerns about tightening pace

  • China is said to be reviewing its tough zero-Covid stance in the fight amid pressure on the economy
  • Investors remain wary of tech stocks as top regulator says more is needed to be done to ensure marker order among internet-platform operators

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong

3 Mar, 2022

