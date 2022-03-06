The sun sets near a coal-fired power plant on the Yangtze River in Nantong, eastern China. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
‘Two sessions’ 2022: Carbon neutrality high on agenda as delegates offer proposals on new energy vehicles, green AI and blue carbon
- China will ‘take orderly steps’ to achieve peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, and ‘work harder’ to make coal use cleaner, Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday
- Geely Auto founder Li Shufu put forward suggestions on the adoption of methanol-powered vehicles to help achieve carbon neutrality in transport
Topic | Environment
