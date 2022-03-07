The Great Hall of the People, venue for the National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China’s ‘Two Sessions’ 2022: which moguls are in the hot seats over their real estate debts?

  • Six of the 13 property chairmen attending the meetings will be representing developers that have either officially defaulted or asked creditors for more time
  • They are likely to face some tough questions about their plans to repay the debts they owe to banks, suppliers, contractors and bond holders

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:42am, 7 Mar, 2022

