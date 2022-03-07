East Dawning kicked of with about 100 restaurants nationwide located mainly at airports and train stations. Photo: SCMP Handout
KFC, Pizza Hut operator Yum China calls time on its struggling East Dawning fast-food chain as Covid-19 impact deals ‘fatal blow’

  • Yum China said its last five outlets of the Chinese-style quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand would cease to operate within 2022
  • The pandemic was the final straw for the brand, though it had been losing ground for years to the likes of Da Niang Dumpling and Yang’s Dumplings

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Mar, 2022

