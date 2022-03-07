China’s Russia-friendly policy could shield the Asian economy from any energy-supply shock and inflation risks. Photo: Bloomberg
A-shares
Ukraine crisis: China stocks upgraded at BCA as onshore market shield funds from wider global sell-off

  • The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 3.3 per cent since February 24, compared with wider losses in European and emerging markets
  • BCA upgraded yuan-denominated stocks to neutral after cutting it to underweight a year ago

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:01pm, 7 Mar, 2022

