China’s Russia-friendly policy could shield the Asian economy from any energy-supply shock and inflation risks. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine crisis: China stocks upgraded at BCA as onshore market shield funds from wider global sell-off
- The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 3.3 per cent since February 24, compared with wider losses in European and emerging markets
- BCA upgraded yuan-denominated stocks to neutral after cutting it to underweight a year ago
Topic | A-shares
