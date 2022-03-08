Stocks fail to hold on to an early rebound amid worries over recession, lockdown and tech crackdown. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks extend losses as Ukraine war feeds recession risks while city lockdown, tech crackdown concerns linger
- Sell-off on Hong Kong stocks deepens as Tencent and NetEase slide after China delegates propose control over gaming industry
- Hang Seng Index members trade at the widest discount to book value in at least a decade; Alibaba, Meituan buck the sell-off
