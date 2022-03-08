The default rate of China’s high-yield bond issues may soar to 45 per cent this year, from last year’s 38 per cent, according to a forecast by Credit Suisse. Ten of the 15 Chinese issuers who missed paying their offshore bonds last year were developers, pushing the offshore corporate default rate to 2.8 per cent from 2.5 per cent in 2020, according to Fitch Ratings.

A persistent wave of bond defaults will severely impair China’s financial creditability and increase the financing cost for the nation’s borrowers, putting constraints on the healthy development of Hong Kong’s bond market, Li said. It is therefore necessary and urgent to enhance the transparency and trading efficiency in an innovative bond market in the city.

In February, the trading volume in the secondary bond market continued to fall, where more than 50 per cent of Chinese developers’ dollar bonds were indicated below 40 cents on the dollar, according to research by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Even companies that have not defaulted, such as Agile Group Holdings and Sunac China Holdings, were trading at between 40 to 60 cents on the dollar as investors are deterred by the entire industry.

China’s US$19 trillion bond market, the second largest in the world, has attracted foreign investors who wanted to diversify their portfolio amid the increasing importance of China’s economy in the world. That has given Chinese companies, including home builders, an important financing channel when deleveraging was accelerated onshore.