A surge in energy costs caused by the Ukraine war is stoking recession concerns. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong stocks slide, approaching six-year low as energy crisis from Ukraine war heightens recession fears
- Stocks appear to be on a free fall for now as surging oil prices threatens to send the global economy into a recession
- Slowing inflation in China brightens outlook for stronger stimulus from policymakers to support its 5.5 per cent GDP target
Topic | China stock market
A surge in energy costs caused by the Ukraine war is stoking recession concerns. Photo: Xinhua